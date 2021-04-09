The IPL 2021 is back in India and surely the fans can't wait for the clock to tick 7.30 to watch the first game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Now, ahead of the game, Mumbai Indians has shared video on social media where their players are seen gearing up for the IPL 2021. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and the other batsmen from the Mumbai Indians were seen hitting the nets. The players were slamming tall sxies as if they were firing a warning at their opponents. RCB Labels Virat Kohli ‘The GOAT’ Ahead of Their Match Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians had won the IPL 2020 which was held in UAE. That was the fifth time they won the tournanment and the team woul be longing to replicate the performances of the previous year. Talking about MI and RCB specifically, the last time the two teams met each other, it was Mumbai who walked away with a stunning win.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by Mumbai Indians:

Quinton de Kock will be missing out on the first match as he has been quarantined for seven days. In the playing XI today, we could have Ishan Kishan or Chris Lynn handling the duties of a wicketkeeper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).