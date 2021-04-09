The Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to take on Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai later in the evening. This is the first match of the IPL 2021. Now, ahead of the match, Virat Kohli's team has labelled their captain as 'The GOAT' on social media. The team posted a snap of Virat Kohli in the nets. Since the snap is from his practice session Virat had won his helmet which has had the word 'GOAT' written on it. Boat happens to be the sponsor of the RCB thus they decided to give a hilarious take on the same on social media, MI vs RCB, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Clash at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

They took to social media and wrote, "Sorry, @boat.nirvana. We had to Goat." The team also used a laughing emoji along with the snap. The last time RCB locked horns with Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Rohit Sharma's team ended up being on the winning side. Now, let's have a look at the picture by RCB.

Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RCB 12th Man Army (@rcbfans.official)

The RCB qualified for the playoffs last season but could not win the cup. This year, they have added the likes of Glen Maxwell to the squad. Glenn is known for his power-hitting and would be expected to do the same. The match will begin at 7.30 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).