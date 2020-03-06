Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians' Captain, ‘Settles’ Odd-Even Debate in Interesting Manner Ahead of IPL 2020 (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians' Captain ‘Settles’ Odd-Even Debate (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is round the corner and the teams franchises along with their players are leaving no stones unturned in enhancing the hype for the gala tournament. On Thursday, Mumbai Indians also released a hilarious advertisement featuring their skipper Rohit Sharma. The four-time champions are the most successful side in IPL history and are one of the favourites to clinch the upcoming tournament too. IPL 2020 Schedule of Mumbai Indians: MI Releases Team Fixture.

However, the Mumbai paltan have lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 which are odd years and thus, many memes are doing rounds of social media that Rohit Sharma and Co will not be able to win the title as it is an even year. However, the skipper, who also shared the advertisement video, has ‘settled the debate’ and that too in a very interesting manner. IPL 2020 Schedule in IST.

In the advertisement, Rohit’s uncle can be seen making every numerical thing around the player even because of the gala tournament will be played in an even year too. However, Rohit explained him that the upcoming edition is the 13th season of IPL which is an odd number and thus, the defending champions can retain their title.

Watch Video:

Despite clinching the title four times, Mumbai Indians have never been able to retain the trophy but will look to do it this time. With the presence of players like Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, the side looks very strong on the pacer and will aim to step up to the expectations. IPL 2020 will get underway on March 29 with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.