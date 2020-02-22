Ross Taylor Greeted With Standing Ovation in His 100th Test As He Walks Out to Bat During India vs New Zealand Match (Watch Video)

Ross Taylor (Photo Credits: @UsmanSwift)

Very few players in the world make an impact in all three formats of the game and Kiwi superstar Ross Taylor is one of them. The Black Caps batsman came out to bat in his 100th official Test Match for New Zealand wad was greeted with a standing ovation by the entire crowd at the Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington. In this match, Ross Taylor also became the first cricketer to play at least 100 matches in all the major formats of cricket – One Day, Tests and T20Is. India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Day 2: Kiwis in Control at Lunch After Visitors Bundle Out for 165.

Ross Taylor has been the cornerstone of New Zealand cricket for more than a decade now since his debut for the Black Caps in 2006 against West Indies. The 35-year-old has played 100 T20Is, 231 ODIs and 100 Tests and has an impeccable record in all the three formats with an average of over 45 in both One-Day internationals and Test Matches. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

The Standing Ovation

Ross Taylor received a standing ovation from the Basin Reserve crowd as he walked out to bat in his 100th Test match 👏 pic.twitter.com/JRfdSaTEvt — ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2020

Ross Taylor was crucial in the recently concluded One-Day series against the Men in Blue as he helped the Black Caps to impose a first clean-sweep over the Indians in over 30 years. The right-handed-batsman scored a brilliant century in the first match while chasing a target of 348 and also smashed 73 not-out in the second match and took his team to a commanding score. India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test 2020, Day 2.

Speaking of the first Test match between New Zealand and India, the hosts are in a dominating position as they bundled out the visitors for 165 on Day before lunch and are on course in getting a first-innings lead. Ross Taylor is currently out on the pitch with Captain Kane Williamson and he will be looking for a gigantic score in his milestone game.