India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test 2020, Day 2: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for IND vs NZ Test From Wellington

Kiwi pacers breathed fire with the ball during the opening day of 1st India vs New Zealand Test and rattled India’s top order. At stumps on the rain-affected Day 1, the visiting side was reeling at 122/5 with Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant out in the middle. Debutant Kyle Jamieson was the stand-out performer for the Kiwis as he claimed three crucial wickets upfront and put his side on the driver’s seat. Rahane, however, played carefully at one end and is looking to guide India to safety. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live scorecard and ball-to-ball update details of Day 2 of IND vs NZ 1stTest. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Earlier in the match, Kane Williamson won the toss and invited the Indians to bat first. The decision proved to be spot on the Kiwi fast bowlers made impeccable use of the Wellington conditions and took wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli were dismissed for 11 and two runs respectively and thus, India are struggling at the movement. You can click here to get the direct link of the live scorecard of first India vs New Zealand Test.

A good part of the day’s play got affected by rain. Well, Day 2 of the game will be very crucial in the context of the match and can also prove to be match-defining. The home team will aim to put the foot on the paddle and bundle India out for a low score. On the other hand, Rahane and Pant will look to build a significant partnership in order to bring their team back in the contest.

India Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

New Zealand Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah