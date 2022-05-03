Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as they face off against each other in match 49 of Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on May 04, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST. Ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we take a look at the RCB vs CSK betting odds and win probability. RCB vs CSK Preview.

Chennai Super Kings are starting to find some form off late but need to be more consistent in order to make it to the next round of the competition. CSK have won three of their past five games with one of the victory coming against RCB. Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost three consecutive games after a great start to the season and need to get back to winning ways. Tips To Pick CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team in IPL 2022.

RCB vs CSK Betting Odds

Royal Challengers Bangalore are tipped to win this clash of the southern rivals. According to Bet365, RCB have 1.80 odds of winning the match as compared to CSK's odds, which is 2.00.

RCB vs CSK Win Probability

RCB vs CSK (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Royal Challengers Bangalore have a higher chance of winning the match. RCB chances of securing victory against CSK are 52%, ahead of CSK's chance, which are 48%. However, CSK have a better head to head record against their rivals.

