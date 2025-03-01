WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Having suffered three back-to-back defeats, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim at returning to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals. The Bengaluru leg has not gone as per plan for Smriti Mandhana and her team, who have lost to Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz (super over) and most recently the Gujarat Giants. The three consecutive losses have left RCB in the third spot on the WPL 2025 points table and another unfavourable result might make it tough for the defending champions to qualify for the WPL 2025 playoffs. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Move to Top Spot After Resounding Win Over Mumbai Indians.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face an in-form Delhi Capitals outfit, one that decimated Mumbai Indians in their last match in WPL 2025 a day ago. The bowlers set up the win, restricting the inaugural champions to 123/9 and later, made a strong statement with the bat in hand by chasing down the target in 14.3 overs with nine wickets remaining. Delhi Capitals, sitting right at the top of the WPL 2025 points table, will have a score to settle with the RCB, having suffered a heavy defeat the last time these two teams had met in WPL 2025.

When is RCB-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Delhi Capitals in the WPL (Women's Premier League) 2025 on Saturday, March 1. The RCB-W vs DC-W match is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB-W WPL 2025 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Here's How Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Can Finish in Top Three of Women's Premier League Season Three Points Table.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the RCB-W vs DC-W live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the RCB-W vs DC-W match on the JioHotstar app and website, fans will need to pay subscription charges.

