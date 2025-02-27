WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: After two back-to-back losses, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants are gearing up to clash-off. The RCB-W vs GG-W game will be the fifth game for both sides in Women's Premier League Season 3 and the 12th overall game of the ongoing WPL. RCB-W have so far won their first two games and lost the last two, while GG-W only won one game and lost all the other three they played. Both sides will want a win here, but the urgency for full points is definitely more for GG-W. RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB-W were too good in the first two games, winning with domination. But, in the next two, they have been very unlucky. The side lost in the last over against rivals Mumbai Indians and in the super over against UP Warriorz. Gujarat Giants had a different picture, suffering big defeats in three matches, including the campaign opener against RCB-W. The only time the Ashleigh Gardner-led side won was against UP Warriorz.

When is RCB-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants will be clashing in the 12th match of WPL 2025 on Thursday, February 27. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 viewing options below.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Sports18 Khel TV channels. For the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below. RCB-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Gujarat Giants Women's T20 Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB-W vs GG-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges.

