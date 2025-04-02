Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are top of the points table in the Indian Premier League with two wins out of two matches played. The side have defeated Kolkata and Chennai with ease and as things stand, they look a fairly balanced outfit. But with games coming thick and fast in the competition, Bengaluru will need to keep on churning out victories. They face Gujarat Titans next in their first home game of the season and expect a terrific crowd turn up. Opponents Gujarat lost to Punjab in their opening game but bounced back in style with a much needed win over Mumbai in their last game. RCB vs GT IPL 2025, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Bengaluru batting is looking good with the team sticking to their game plan of attacking cricket. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, and Liam Livingstone can all score at a quick rate and do not need much time to settle down. In terms of bowling, Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal should be amongst the wickets again.

Mohammed Siraj, who was a key player for RCB for many years, now comes up against his former team and it should make up for good viewing. Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma are the other quality domestic pacers in the side which gives them an edge. In the batting department, it will be down to Shubman Gill, Jos Butler, and Sai Sudarshan to help the team score big.

When is RCB vs GT IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 2. The RCB vs GT match is set to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and it begins at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Virat Kohli Teases Fan With Chennai Super Kings Jersey At An Event After RCB Defeated CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2025 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. It should be a high-scoring contest with the team chasing having the advantage here.

