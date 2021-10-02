Rajasthan Royals would take on Chennai Super Kings in match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Saturday, October 2. The match would be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Chennai Super Kings, who are the outright favourites to win this contest, does not have much to bother about, apart from trying their best to end in the top-two on the points table. They are unbeaten so far in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and it is just a testament to the dominance that they have exerted on the competition this year. In some ways, this early qualification for the playoffs is sort of redemption for them as they had failed to even make it to the last four last season. With their whole unit in form and no major injury concerns as of now, Chennai would be upbeat about continuing their winning run leading up to the playoffs. RR vs CSK Preview

Rajasthan meanwhile need to win this match to somehow stay alive in the playoff qualification race. They have been disappointing thus far and apart from the nervy two-run win over Punjab Kings earlier on, the Sanju Samson-led franchise hasn't had much to show for themselves. Apart from their skipper, who is good form. Although defeating Chennai Super Kings, who are in such good form, would be a tough thing to do, Rajasthan have no choice but believe that they have to and somehow go about their job.RR vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Live Score

RR vs CSK Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 47 on Star Sports TV Channels

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RR vs CSK clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

RR vs CSK Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 47 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RR vs CSK match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

