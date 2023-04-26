In game number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on April 27, 2023, Thursday. For Rajasthan, they could not have asked for a better start to their IPL 2023 campaign, aiming to reach the playoffs of the IPL for the second consecutive time in a row, Rajasthan registered four wins and three losses out of the five games that they played and are currently sitting at the third place with eight points. The team has been superb so far throughout the tournament. The reason why Rajasthan have managed to do well so far is because they are performing collectively as a unit – be it in terms of batting, fielding or bowling. IPL 2023: Shane Bond Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach Reflects Back After Their Loss Against Gujarat Titans, Says ‘We Have to Be Better in Our Decision-Making and Execution’.

Chennai, on the other hand, are slowly strengthening their grip on top of the table. The team under the leadership of MS Dhoni has performed to their absolute best and thus after registering five wins and two losses is sitting on top of the table with 10 points. Their batters have been superb, especially the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, and, Shivam Dubey. While their bowlers are also slowly starting to find their rhythm and form as the Sri Lankan bowlers in the ranks of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have so far performed well with the ball. The next match between Rajasthan and Chennai will see both teams fight it out between each other to boost their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Jaipur Weather Report

Expected Weather at Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium during RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match. (Source;Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Sanju Samson and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between RR and CSK is good with the temperature expected to be around 25-38 degrees Celsius. ‘It’s a Little Disappointing,’ Says MI Captain Rohit Sharma After Their Crushing Defeat Against GT in IPL 2023.

Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Despite known for its history of suiting bowlers in the past, the pitch for the match between RR and CSK is expected to be easy to bat on during the second innings and teams winning the toss might opt to chase.

