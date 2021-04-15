Captain Rishabh Pant and debutant Lalit Yadav are in with a huge task here. With 11 more overs to go, Delhi Capitals will be looking to go past 140-run mark from here.
OUT! Now Mustafizur Rahman gets into the act as well. Marcus Stoinis is caught at mid-off. Slower one from Mustafizur as Stoinis checks his shot. Jos Buttler takes the running catch. M Stoinis c Buttler b Mustafizur 0(5)
OUT! Third wicket this for Jaydev Unadkat. Ajinkya Rahane is caught and bowled. What a spell this has been from Unadkat. Rahane c and b Unadkat 8(8)
OUT! Jaydev Unadkat strikes again. What a catch behind the stumps by Sanju Samson. Shikhar Dhawan has to go. Two in two for Dhawan. S Dhawan c Samson b Unadkat 9(11)
Ajinkya Rahane joins Shikhar Dhawan in the middle. Meanwhile, expensive over this by Chetan Sakariya. He concedes 11 runs from it. Delhi Capitals looking to get back on track after losing early wicket.
OUT! Jaydev Unadkat strikes in his first over. Prithvi Shaw perishes early. David Miller takes the catch at backward point. Shaw was looking to flick the ball as he gets an edge. P Shaw c Miller b Unadkat 2(5)
Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are the openers for Delhi Capitals. Chetan Sakariya opens the bowling for Rajasthan Royals, he straightaway has Shaw in trouble but all good for the batsman. Just two runs from the first over.
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.
TOSS: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
With a contrasting results in the previous matches, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match number seven at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Royals fell slightly short of the target against Punjab Kings, Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, stay tuned for RR vs DC IPL 2021 live score updates. How To Watch RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals VIVO Indian Premier League 14 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.
Rajasthan Royals suffered a huge bow as their star all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the IPL 2021 following a broken finger. Either David Miller or Andrew Tye is likely to replace Stokes in Royals’ playing XI.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will be boosted by the availably of Kagiso Rabada, it will be interesting to see if he walks into the playing XI straightaway or not. Chances are he could replace Tom Curran for this game. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.
IPL 2021 Live Score
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.