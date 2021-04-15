With a contrasting results in the previous matches, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match number seven at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Royals fell slightly short of the target against Punjab Kings, Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, stay tuned for RR vs DC IPL 2021 live score updates. How To Watch RR vs DC IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals VIVO Indian Premier League 14 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Rajasthan Royals suffered a huge bow as their star all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the IPL 2021 following a broken finger. Either David Miller or Andrew Tye is likely to replace Stokes in Royals’ playing XI.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will be boosted by the availably of Kagiso Rabada, it will be interesting to see if he walks into the playing XI straightaway or not. Chances are he could replace Tom Curran for this game. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.