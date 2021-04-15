Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will face each other in match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2021. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams played some fantastic cricket in their opening game but were on the end of contrasting results. Meanwhile, fans searching for RR vs DC, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Delhi Capitals were sensational in the opening game against Chennai Super Kings as they completely dominated the three-time champions. The Rishabh Pant-led side chased down a score of 189 runs with ease, courtesy of some brilliant batting by the opening duo. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals were defeated in a close encounter as they fell just a few runs short of a 200+ run-chase despite captain Sanju Samson, scoring the first century of the season. RR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

RR vs DC match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Chennai on April 15, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

IPL 2021 Live Score

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2021 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Telugu/HD, Star Sports Tamil/HD, Star Sports Kannada/HS and Star Sports Bangla/HD channels on television. Fans wanting to watch the RR vs DC IPL 2021 match online can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

