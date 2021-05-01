Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to put their IPL 2021 campaign back on track when they meet in match 28 of Indian Premier League season 14. Both teams enter this clash on the back of defeats in their previous games. SRH have lost both of their last two matches. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 02 (Sunday). Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the last two positions in the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the RR vs SRH match can scroll down for all information. RR vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 28.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to avoid a third defeat on the trot in IPL 2021. They started the season with three consecutive defeats before beating Punjab Kings by nine wickets to register a maiden win and also halt the three-match losing run. But David Warner’s side followed it with another super-over loss to Delhi Capitals and a seven-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings. SRH have been depleted by injuries. The 2016 champions lost T Natarajan for the entire season due to a knee injury while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad are still recovering from their respective injuries. Struggling Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Seek Revival in Match Against Each Other.

Rajasthan Royals started their campaign with a defeat to Punjab Kings but beat Delhi Capitals in their second game. But the Sanju Samson side have failed to string together a run of consecutive victories. They followed the win over DC with defeats to CSK and RCB, then beat KKR and were beaten by Mumbai Indians in their previous game. Like SRH, Rajasthan Royals have also lost Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes to injuries while Andre Tye and Liam Livingstone have left the team due to personal reasons.

RR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – We will pick three wicket-keepers for this Dream11 fantasy team. They are Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Jos Buttler (RR) and Sanju Samson (RR).

RR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Manish Pandey (SRH), Kedar Jadhav (SRH) and Kane Williamson (SRH) will be the three batsmen.

RR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Chris Morris (RR) and Rahul Tewatia (RR) will be the two all-rounders.

RR vs SRH, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Sandeep Sharma (SRH), Chetan Sakariya (RR) and Rashid Khan (SRH) will be the three bowlers in this fantasy XI.

We will pick Sanju Samson (RR) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Kane Williamson (SRH) can be made the vice-captain for the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR vs SRH) IPL 2021 match.

