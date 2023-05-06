In match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Rajasthan Royals gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur on May 7, 2023, Sunday. For Rajasthan Royals (RR), their IPL 2023 campaign seems to be going well on track. The Sanju Samson-led unit has registered five wins out of the 10 games and is currently lying in the fourth position with 10 points. The team is currently witnessing a losing streak. The 2022 IPL finalists recently are witnessing a losing streak. The inaugural IPL winners were recently subjected to another defeat when they lost to defending champions Gujarat Titans in their last game. Batting first, Rajasthan crumbled under pressure from Gujarat bowlers and got bundled out for 118. Defending 119, Rajasthan bowlers failed to pick up wickets as Gujarat chased down the target with ease. IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Agarwal Completes 2500 Runs.

On other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign is not going well with the 2016 IPL winners are lying in the bottom half of the table with six point after having won three of the nine games. The team recently registered another when they lost against Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting first, Kolkata made 171 on account of some wonderful batting display from Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana. Chasing 172, Hyderabad batters failed to come good with the bat as they got bundled out for 166.

RR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL

17 matches have been played between Rajasthan and Hyderabad with Rajasthan winning nine times while Hyderabad have won eight times.

RR vs SRH Match Number 52 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Jos Buttler (RR)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Aiden Markram (SRH)

RR vs SRH Match Number 52 TATA IPL 2023 Mini Battles

Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal vs Heinrich Klaasen are two mini battlers to watch out for. IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Completes 2,000 Runs for Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR vs SRH Match Number 52 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The RR vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium, in Jaipur, on May 7 (Sunday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

RR vs SRH Match Number 52 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the RR vs SRH Match Number 52 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RR vs SRH Match Number 52 in India.

RR vs SRH Match Number 52 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

