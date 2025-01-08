Mumbai, January 8: Records toppled one after another when South Africa and Pakistan squared off in an exhilarating Test which lasted for four days. In pursuit of South Africa's first innings 615-run total, Pakistan had to change the record books. Even though their efforts were not enough to get past the finishing line with South Africa sealing a 10-wicket victory, it was a Test to remember. Here is a look at the records broken on Day 4 of the second Test. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25: Pakistan Fined for Slow Over-Rate Against South Africa.

Run Fest in South Africa

Pakistan and South Africa combined to post 1348 runs in the second Test which is the most runs scored in a Test match in South Africa since the Cape Town Test against England in 2016.

Shan Masood's Record-Breaking Ton

Pakistan captain Shan Masood hammered 145 which is now the highest individual score by a Pakistan batter in South Africa. He bettered Azhar Mahmood's 136 which came in Johannesburg in 1998.

Rare Instance

It was just the third time in Test history that a team knocked off a first-innings deficit of 400 or more. After folding on 194, Pakistan managed to overcome a deficit of 421.

Forgettable Match for South African Bowlers

The second instance marked just the fourth time in the 21st century when three or more South African bowlers conceded over 100 runs in an innings in a home Test. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj all gave away over 100 runs.

A Valiant Effort from Pakistan

Pakistan's second-inning 478-run total is the second-highest by any team while following on and ending up on the losing side. India's 510 in the follow-on against England at Leeds in 1967 is still the highest.