Sachin Tendulkar Picks Marnus Labuschagne As One Batsman Who Reminds the Master Blaster of Himself

Sachin Tendulkar and Marnus Labuschagne

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne has certainly taken giant strides in international cricket and is already touted to become a great of the game. Many cricket fans compare his batting style to that of Steve Smith. Now, India’s legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has made an interesting claim on the cricketer on the eve of Australia’s Bushfire Bash. The 2011-World Cup winner heaped praises on Australia’s rising star and said that Labuschagne’s batting style resembles that of his. Tendulkar was especially impressed by the 26-year old’s footwork and termed it as ‘incredible.’ SCG Welcomes Back Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The talismanic cricketer has went to Australia to coach Ponting’s XI in the bushfire relief match. Ahead of the match, the official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a quote of Tendulkar in which he has compared Labuschagne to him. So far, the South Africa-born batsman has scored 1459 runs at a staggering average of over 63. These numbers are certainly sensational by any standards but the youngster still has a long way to go. Well, his confidence must have been enhanced by Tendulkar’s words and he will aim to extend his golden run.

A compliment to top all compliments for Australia's Marnus Labuschagne! pic.twitter.com/Rcw9QwW9zW — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Tendulkar went to Australia to coach Ponting’s XI for the match against Gilchrist’s XI in the fund-raiser game. Along with Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh also went down under and will play for Gilchrist’s side. The match will be played on February 8 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Many prominent former cricketers will be participating in the match too and people are expected to come in big numbers.