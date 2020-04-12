Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Happy Easter 2020 With a Motivational Message, Says, ‘There Will Always Be Light at the End of Tunnel’ (View Tweet)

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: @sachin_rt/Twitter)

On the auspicious occasion of Easter 2020, India’s legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter account and wished all his fans and well-wishers. Easter is one of the most significant festivals of Christians and is celebrated to resurrection of Jesus Christ. People are celebrating this day by doing various activities and playing many games. This year, however, world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic during the festival. Knowing the sensitivity of the situation, Master Blaster shared a motivational message asked his fans to not lose hope in the tough time as there’s light at the end of tunnel. ICC Introduces Easter Egg Hunt Game for Cricket Fans, Asks Them to Find Out Hidden Eggs From Iconic Pictures.

“Easter reminds us to never lose hope and have faith. There will always be light at the end of the tunnel. We shall overcome these challenging times together through our prayers and our mental and physical strength as a country. Happy Easter everyone,” wrote the highest run-scorer of International cricket on Twitter. Have a look.

Easter reminds us to never lose hope and have faith. There will always be light at the end of the tunnel. We shall overcome these challenging times together through our prayers and our mental and physical strength as a country. Happy Easter everyone! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 12, 2020

Tendulkar has been quite active on social media ever since panic of the infection took the world by storm. The 2011-World Cup winner has been urging his fans to take proper precautions and safety measures in order to be safe. He has also requested his fans to follow the directives of the government regarding the coronavirus threat.

Meanwhile, India is observing a 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi owing to the global health scare. Over 8000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus while more than 270 people have lost their lives.