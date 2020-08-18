Former Indian batsman Sandeep Patil celebrates his 64th birthday on Tuesday (August 18). Born in 1956, Patil was a destructive middle-order batsman who has played many significant knocks for the national team. The dasher wasn’t blessed with an impeccable technique. However, his effect on the field was second to none. Patil liked to go after the bowlers from outset irrespective of the format which wasn’t a very common approach during the ’80s. In fact, he also played a crucial role in helping India lift the 1983 World Cup. Below, we’ll look at some of his lesser-known facts. Sandeep Patil Urges Players to Remain Mentally Strong, Ensure Injury-Free Return when Cricket Resumes.

Making his international debut in January 1980, Patil burst onto the scenes with some impressive innings. However, his consistency was always under the radar. Owing to which, he was never able to cement his place in the team. Nevertheless, he proved his mettle by playing some brilliant knocks. Patil scored Test centuries against Australia, England and Pakistan and that too at their own social. After bidding adieu to the game, Patil served as a coach and was also appointed as BCCI’s chief selector. Meanwhile, as the former cricketer turns a year older, let’s look at some lesser-known facts about him. When Kapil Dev Scored 175 Unbeaten Against Zimbabwe in 1983 Cricket World Cup Match.

Sandeep Patil was born on August 18, 1956, in Bombay (now Mumbai), Maharashtra. The right-handed batsman was a part of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning squad. In 1982, Patil smashed England’s legendary bowler Bob Willis for six boundaries in an over. Patil played the lead role in 1985-film ‘Kabhi Ajnabi The.’ He also served as the director of National Cricket Academy (NCA). Under his mentorship, Kenya reached the semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2003. Patil also served as the chairman of selectors for the Indian team between 2012 and 2016.

Well, cricket fanatics of this generation might not be able to see Patil’s blitzes with the bat. However, they will get to know about him in Kabir Khan's forthcoming movie 83 which is based on India’s triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. In fact, Patil’s role will be played by none other than his son Chirag which makes the film even more special.

