It was party time at Shahid Afridi’s house. The former Pakistani cricketer celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary. He took to social media and shared a picture of himself with his wife on the eve of their 20th wedding anniversary. The former Pakistani player went on to share the picture of himself on social media with his wife. The happy picture had the two smiling at each other and exchanging roses. This is probably the first time that Afridi has shared a picture of his wife Nadia Afridi. In the other picture, he was seen cutting the cake with his wife Nadia who had covered her face. Shahid Afridi Shares Adorable Picture With Daughters Arwa and Asmara, Says ‘They Make My Morning and the Whole Day’.

Along with the snap, the former Pakistani player also revealed that his wife had forgiven him for forgetting their anniversary. The former Pakistani cricketer has been blessed with four daughters- Ajwa, Asmara, Ansha and Aqsa. Not very long ago was he blessed with another daughter and Shahid Afridi took to social media to share his happiness. Let's have a look at the pictures below.

Shahid Afridi was recently tested positive with COVID-19 and he was quarantined at home. He took to social media to share the news of his recovery.

