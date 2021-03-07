Since Saturday there have been rumours that Shahid Afridi’s elder daughter Aqsa's wedding with Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi. Now, the former Pakistani cricketer has spilt the beans about the same and said that it was Shaheen’s family who approached them with the marriage proposal and both families are in touch with each other. “Matches are made in heaven,” read a part of the tweet by the former Pakistani cricketer. He also sent best wishes to the Pakistani pacer for his life on and off the field. Shaheen also reacted to the post and called him the pride of the nation. Is Shahid Afridi’s Daughter Engaged to Fast Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi?

Local media in Pakistan had reported that Shaheen's father Ayaz had approached Shahid's family for marriage and the proposal also has been accepted. A Pakistani journalist had tweeted about the news on Friday and had also asked the fans to wait for the formal announcement. Now looking at Shahid Afridi's tweet it looks as if things are yet to be confirmed by the families.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets by Shahid and Shaheen Afridi below:

Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 7, 2021

Shaheen Afridi:

Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation. https://t.co/xfQYnb0ONZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 7, 2021

Prior to this, both Shaheen and Shahid Afridi were both busy playing for the PSL 2021. The tournament has now been postponed due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

