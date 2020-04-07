Shane Warne Wants ICC Test Championship Like Revamp in One-Day International Cricket, Says, ‘There Are Too Many Meaningless ODIs’

Shane Warne (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

During a recent live session on Instagram, former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne expressed his concerns over the future of One-Day International (ODI) cricket and said that the 50-over international format needs a revamp like the ICC Test Championship. Ever since the conclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a handful of ODI matches have been played. In fact, Indian captain Virat Kohli also claimed that this format is not much relevant this year as the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is in focus. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Feature in Shane Warne’s Greatest World ODI XI, See Full Team.

"I like the concept (Test Championship) and I wish there was something like this in ODIs too. Then ODIs have context leading up to the World Cup. Maybe points or something I don't know. But there are too many meaningless ODIs," said the legendary Australian leg-spinner, regarded as the best the game has ever seen," said Warne during a live session on Instagram.

Warne also went on say that five-match ODI series is too much stretched and hence, only three-match ODI series should be played. "I think three matches are just fine in 50-over contests. Five is too much." Before Warne, many other cricket experts and pundits also presented different ideas to increase relevance in ODI cricket.

Earlier, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar also opened up his views on the debate and said that an ODI match should be played in four innings of 25-overs each. Well, with these big names, expressing their concerns over the fate of the format, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will certainly have to think on the suggestions in order to make ODI matches more interesting.