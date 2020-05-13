Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at ICC After Apex Cricket Body Trolled the Rawalpindi Express on Twitter

ICC Trolled Shoaib Akhtar for His Comments (Photo Credits: Getty Images/Twitter)

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for trolling him on Twitter. The Rawalpindi express called the apex cricket body biased and even said that ICC ‘has thrown equality out of the window.’ The episode started when Shoaib Akhtar claimed that he would get Australian batting sensational Steve Smith out in four balls while replying to a cricket poll. When ICC came across Akhtar’s tweet, they posted a meme in which Basketball legend Michael Jordan can be seen laughing over the former speedster’s claim. However, ICC’s antics didn’t go down well with the 44-year-old as he decided to hit back. ICC Brutally Trolls Shoaib Akhtar for His ‘3 Hurting Bouncers and I Can Dismiss Steve Smith on 4th Ball’ Tweet Over a Cricket Poll.

“A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically, this is how the state of affairs are run there :),” wrote the former while retweeting ICC’s meme on the micro-blogging website. Well, the cricketing body has been quite active on social media in recent times and it will be interesting to see how they will react to Akhtar’s allegations. Meanwhile, let’s look at the former pacer’s tweet. Three Hurting Bouncers and He’s Out: Shoaib Akhtar Believes He Can Dominate Steve Smith ‘Even Today’ (View Tweet).

View Tweet:

A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :) https://t.co/OEoJx30lXt — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

Earlier, Akhtar said that he would dominate Steve Smith even now while replying to a poll shared by Espncricinfo. “Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol,” wrote the veteran of 444 international wickets. His comment got mixed responses and several backed him to dominate Steve Smith as he is arguably the fastest bowler to grace the game. On the other hand, some believed that the current top-ranked Test batsman would have got better of Rawalpindi express.

View Tweet:

Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020

Akhtar, who bid adieu to all forms of cricket in 2011, has been quite active on social media in recent times and his statements somehow manage to hog the headlines. Recently, he also denied the ‘Baap baap hota hai, beta beta hota hai’ episode as narrated by Virender Sehwag. In 2008, the former Indian opener claimed that he asked Akhtar to bowl a bouncer to Sachin Tendulkar and in the next over, Tendulkar hooked the pacer for a six. However, Akhtar rubbished Sehwag’s statements and called the incidence false.