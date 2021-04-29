Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to lock horns with each other in the second Test match at the Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match, but before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. The two teams faced a draw in their last game. The match was high-scoring but produced no result. Needless to say that this match is quite a decider for both teams and they will leave no stone unturned to win this one. SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021.

It was the first time after 28 matches that a match ended up with a draw. The pitch is touted to be the batting paradise for both teams. The bowlers did not get much help from the deck at it was flat and did not have too much for the bowlers. This is quite evident from the fact that Vishwa Fernando was the top wicket-taker with four wickets. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021 match will get underway on April 30, 2021 (Thursday). The match will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and the game is scheduled to start at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021 in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021 match on Sony Sports Network. Sony is the official broadcaster for SL vs BAN Test series in India. So fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd Test 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. The SL vs BAN Test match live streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform, SonyLIV. Free live streaming of SL vs BAN on Sony SIX will be available on Jio TV and Airtel Stream mobile apps.

