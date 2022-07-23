The second and final Test of the two-match series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) will commence from 24 July through 28 July 2022 at Galle International Stadium in Galle, Sri Lanka. The match timing is set to be 10:00 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction for 2nd Test face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022: List of Records Scripted as Green Shirts Register Historic Four-Wicket Win in Galle.

Abdullah Shafique's 160 not-out in the second innings guided Pakistan to a four-wicket win in the first test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Sri Lanka made 222 and 337 runs in the first and second innings respectively after winning the toss. Dinesh Chandimal remained the constant top scorer in both innings for SL as he made 76 (115) in the first and 94*(139) in the second innings. Shaheen Afridi blew four wickets for 58 runs in the first innings, in the second innings Mohammad Nawaz remained the top wicket-taker as he swept half the side of SL taking 5/88 (39).

In response, Pakistan managed 281 runs with skipper Babar Azam's 119. Prabath Jayasuriya who toppled the Pakistani side on 5/82 was the top bowler. Pakistan in their second innings needed 342 runs to clinch the first test. Abdullah Shafique remained unbeaten on 160 meanwhile Babar Azam also scored a half-century to guide the team to a convincing win despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Kusal Mendis (SL), Dinesh Chandimal (SL) can be taken as Wicket-keepers

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Imam-ul-Haq (PAK), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Babar Azam (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) could be our all-rounders

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yasir Shah (PAK), Prabath Jayasuriya (SL), Nauman Ali (PAK) could form the bowling attack

SL vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Kusal Mendis (SL), Dinesh Chandimal (SL), Imam-ul-Haq (PAK), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Babar Azam (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK),Mohammad Nawaz (PAK),Yasir Shah (PAK), Prabath Jayasuriya (SL), Nauman Ali (PAK).

Babar Azam (PAK) could be named as the captain of your SL vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Dinesh Chandimal (SL) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

