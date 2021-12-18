Virat Kohli's blockbuster press conference a few days ago turned out to be controversial and it indicated that things were not fine between him and the BCCI, especially President Sourav Ganguly. After declining to comment on this issue, stating that the 'BCCI will deal with it', Ganguly has opened up and gave a glimpse of how he exactly feels about the Indian Test captain. When responding to a question asking which player's attitude did he like the most, Ganguly automatically Kohli but did have a few things to say. All Is Not Well Between Virat Kohli and BCCI? Indian Test Captain Contradicting Board President Sourav Ganguly’s Comments Say So!

"I like Virat Kohli’s attitude but he fights a lot," he said, as quoted by CricTracker. The controversy arose when Kohli stated that his request to relinquish T20I captaincy was well-accepted by the BCCI and was seen as a progressive step. He had said, "It was received well and looked at as a progressive step and one in the right direction. That time, I told the BCCI that I want to continue as ODI and Test captain unless the BCCI office-bearers or the selectors want me not to do. I clarified this as well in the phone call. My communication with the BCCI was very clear." Kohli also opened up about his removal as ODI skipper, a communication that was made to him just 1.5 hours before.

But earlier after removing Kohli as ODI captain, Ganguly had stated that he had, personally reached out to Kohli and asked him not to quit T20I captaincy. Ganguly had said, "It's like I said I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up the T20I captaincy. Obviously, he felt the workload. Which is fine, he has been a great cricketer, he has been very intense with his cricket. He has captained for a long period of time and these things happen."

While answering a question on how to manage stress, Ganguly shared, "There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2021 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).