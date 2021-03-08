South Africa Legends will cross swords with Sri Lanka Legends in Match 8 of the Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Monday (March 8). Both teams have made impressive starts to their respective campaigns and would like to get another victory under their belt. While Sri Lanka Legends are second in the team standings with two wins and one defeat, South Africa Legends are placed at the fourth position after winning their opening game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the SA vs SL match. Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Notably, Tillakaratne Dilshan’s men defeated West Indies legend a few days ago and would be high on confidence. Skipper Dilshan and Upul Tharanga shone in that encounter. On the other hand, the Proteas side is playing its first game this year and adapting to the local conditions will be their first challenge. While both teams are studded with legends of the gentleman’s game, Sri Lanka’s familiarity with the local conditions might favour them. However, South Africa would also be determined to get the favourable result with Morne van Wyk, Jonty Rhodes and Makhaya Ntini in the ranks. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. Virender Sehwag Swashbuckling Knock of 80 Runs Leads India to Stunning 10-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh in Road Safety Series T20I 2021.

When is South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends clash in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 8, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends on TV.

How to Watch South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

South Africa Legends: Morne van Wyk(w), Andrew Puttick, Alviro Petersen, Jonty Rhodes(c), Loots Bosman, Justin Kemp, Zander de Bruyn, Garnett Kruger, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Makhaya Ntini, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Lloyd Norris Jones

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

