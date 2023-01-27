The white-ball World Champions, England (ENG), will kick-off their limited overs season in 2023 with a tour to South Africa (SA). South Africa will host England for a three-match ODI series with opening clash scheduled on Friday, January 27 at Mangaung Oval Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The high-octane clash will start at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). England's brief visit to South Africa for bilateral series will conclude on February 01. Ben Stokes Wins ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

Currently, South Africa is placed sixth on ICC Men's ODI Team Ranking and with world cup scheduled later this year, the upcoming series becomes crucial for hosts in context to direct qualification scenarios for the global tournament. The last 50-over assignment for South Africa was up against India (IND), when the proteas lost a three-match series by 2-1 in October 2022. The upcoming series against England is an ideal opportunity, right before the ICC Men's World Cup, for Temba Bavuma led South Africa in order to take a leap forward in the rankings and secure the direct entry to the marquee event.

In their last ODI engagement held against Australia, Jos Buttler-led England were clean swept by 3-0. The current World champions and number two placed side in ICC Men's ODI standings, England, will guide the upcoming opportunity for later good and focus on piling up momentum before the world cup. Aasif Sheikh, Nepal Cricketer, Wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022 For Deciding Against Running Out Andy McBrine After the Irish Star Tripped While Taking a Run.

When Is England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2023?

The ENG vs SA 1st ODI 2023 will be played at Mangaung Oval Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa on January 27 (Friday) and the starting time of the match is 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 04:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2023 on Tv?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the South Africa vs England series in India and hence, the live telecast of the 1st ODI 2023 between ENG and SA in India will not be available.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of England vs South Africa 1st ODI 2023?

Despite there being no official broadcast partner, fans can watch the Live Streaming of the ENG vs SA ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into FanCode app (with Subscription) to watch the Live Streaming of ENG vs SA 1st ODI 2023 Online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2023 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).