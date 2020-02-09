South Africa vs England 3rd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Telecast of SA vs ENG on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Quinton de Kock in action against England. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Stakes will be high when South Africa will take on England in the third and final ODI of the series. The match will be played on February 9 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The Proteas side won the first ODI of the series and with the second game being washed out, they are 1-0 up in the series and has a great chance to defeat the World Cup champions. On the other hand, Eoin Morgan and Co will be eyeing to level the series by winning the third match. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the best tips to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of SA vs ENG match. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

Quinton de Kock was the stand-out performer for the home side in the opening game alongside and the will have the onus the come good in this encounter. For England, Joe Denly scored a well-compiled 87 in the first game but his effort went in vain. For them, skipper Eoin Morgan and Joe Root will have to step up in order to cause a turnaround for the visitors.

South Africa vs England 3rd ODI 2020 Match Time, Venue and Date

The third and last ODI between South Africa and England will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on February 9, 2020 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST and 10:00 am local time.

South Africa vs England 3rd ODI 2020 Live Telecast in India (TV Channels)

Sony pictures have received the official broadcasting rights for the England tour of South Africa and they will telecast the matches live for fans in India. You can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live action of SA vs ENG 2nd ODI.

South Africa vs England 3rd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv is the official streaming partner of Sony Pictures Network in India. So fans can catch the live action of South Africa vs England 2nd ODI on the SonyLiv app as well as the website. You can also follow LatestLY for ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of SA vs ENG 3rd ODI.

By winning the first game convincingly, South Africa’s confidence must be headed high and they will fancy their chances of clinching this match too. However, they are up against the World Cup champions who are very well able of making a comeback.