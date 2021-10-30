South Africa and Sri Lanka face off against each other in match 25 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in Super 12 Group 1. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 30, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have made decent starts and will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs SL, T20 World Cup live streaming details can scroll down below. SA vs SL Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25.

South Africa returned to winning ways following their eight-wicket win over West Indies after losing to Australia in a close encounter on the opening day of the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in a high-scoring encounter in their first game of the tournament but were followed it with an underwhelming display against Australia and will be aiming to bounce back from the performance. Both teams will be looking for a win as they have hopes of advancing from the group to the semi-finals.

When is South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa vs Sri Lanka clash in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah on October 30, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of South Africa vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to South Africa vs Sri Lanka match online.

