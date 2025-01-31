South Africa Women U19 Cricket Team vs Australia Women U19 Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: In the first semi-final of ICC Women’s Under-19 2025, South Africa Women U19 take on Australia Women U19. Both South Africa and Australia topped their respective groups unbeaten as they advanced to the Super Six stage. Meanwhile, for SA-W U19 vs AUS-W U-19 live streaming online and live telecast details you can continue reading. Gongadi Trisha Shares Warm Hug With Her Father to Celebrate Historic Century During India vs Scotland ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

In the Super Six round, South Africa defeated Ireland Women Under-19 while their match against USA Women Under-19 was washed out and points had to be shared. South Africa Women U19 finished on top of Group 2 in the Super Six round while Australia Women U19 finished second in Group 1 despite a loss against Sri Lanka Women U19. But it was a win against West Indies Women U19 which handed Australia two valuable points. Moreover, Sri Lanka Women U19’s Super Six game against Scotland Women U19 was washed out which worked in favour of Australia. ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: Know Who Plays Whom in Last Four of Under-19 T20WC.

When is SA-W vs AUS-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa U19 Women's National Cricket Team will take on Australia U19 Women's Cricket Team in the first semi-final match of the ICC U19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025. The South Africa Women vs Australia Women will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, and has a scheduled start time of 08:00 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 31.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of SA-W vs AUS-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 on TV?

The official broadcaster of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 for India is Star Sports Network. The SA-W vs AUS-W U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 semi-final match live telecast is available on Star Sports 2/HD. For the SA-W vs AUS-W U19 T20 World Cup 2025 semis viewing option online, you can continue reading.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of SA-W vs AUS-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network. It will provide ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans can switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch live streaming of the South Africa women vs Australia women ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 semis match.

