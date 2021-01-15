Sreesanth is back to cricket after a long gap of seven years. The pacer even back then was known for being vocal on the pitch and things haven’t changed by an inch as he still sledges the batsmen and shows off his aggressive side. Now during the match between Mumbai and Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 the pacer sledged Yashasvi Jaiswal. Little did the Kerala pacer know that the 19-year-old would have a befitting reply to the pacer. The Rajasthan Royals went on to him for a couple of sixes and the video of the entire act went viral on social media. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mohammed Azharuddeen Joins Elite Company With 37-Ball Century as Kerala Down Mumbai.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 40 runs from 32 balls slamming four boundaries and a couple of sixes. Aditya Tare, on the other hand, score 42 runs from 31 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav added 38 runs to the tally from 19 balls. The Mumbai captain slammed four boundaries and a couple of sixes. Titbits from others helped the team reach a total of 196 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Now, let’s have a look at the video shared by a netizen.

During the match Sreesanth got no wickets. Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 137 runs from 54 balls and walked away with the match. The target was achieved in 15.5 overs and they scored 201 runs for the loss of two wickets. Tushar Deshpande and Shams Mulani got one wicket each. The team won the game by eight wickets with 25 balls remaining.

