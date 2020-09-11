Indian Premier League 2020 is set to begin in UAE from September 19 onwards with the 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad starting their season against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21, 2020. The Hyderabad franchise has been one of the most consistent sides in the competition and the 2018 beaten finalists will look to go one step further when the new edition starts. Here we bring you the complete and full match schedule in PDF format of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. Download Full Schedule of SRH in IPL 2020 For Free in PDF Format.

The former champions will once again be led by Australian David Warner who was reinstated as the captain, taking over the duties from Kiwi Kane Williamson, who led the side to the 2018 finals. Hyderabad will be without all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan as he is currently suspended but added few stars during the player auction in December last year. SRH Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Led by David Warner for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen and Priyam Garg were added to the team as Sunrisers began their quest for their second Indian Premier League title in UAE. As per the official IPL schedule, SRH’s first league match will be played against RCB while the final league game will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians on November 3, 2020. SRH Team Profile for IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule in IPL 2020

Matchday Match no. Day Date Time (IST) Venue Home Away 3 3 Mon 21-sep-20 7:30pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 8 Sat 26-sep-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 11 Tue 29-sep-20 7:30pm Abu Dhabi Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 14 Fri 2-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad 16 17 Sun 4-oct-20 3:30pm Sharjah Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad 20 22 Thu 8-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab 23 26 Sun 11-oct-20 3:30pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals 25 29 Tue 13-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings 30 35 Sun 18-oct-20 3:30pm Abu Dhabi Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders 30 36 Sun 18-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab 34 40 Thu 22-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad 36 43 Sat 24-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad 39 47 Tue 27-oct-20 7:30pm Dubai Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals 43 52 Sat 31-oct-20 7:30pm Sharjah Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad 46 56 Tue 3-nov-20 7:30pm Sharjah Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to be played in March of this year but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the cash-rich league was then shifted to the United Arab Emirates with stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai hosting all the matches behind closed doors as no fans will be allowed to attend the games.

