Sunrisers Hyderabad, after their careless start in IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, finally wrote a different narrative against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday and sealed their first win of the IPL 2022. In contrast, newcomers Gujarat Titans are the only unbeaten team in IPL 2022 up until now. Their last game was against Punjab Kings on Friday, which they won in thrilling fashion. Meanwhile, we have selected some players to watch out for in the SRH vs GT match. SRH vs GT, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online

After Shubman Gill’s applaudable 96-run knock, it was Rahul Tewatia’s two sixes off the last two balls of the game that stole the show and led Gujarat Titans to a breathtaking victory. Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to play Gujarat Titans on Monday. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. Here are some players you must pick in your SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Dream11 Team.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Washington Sundar (SRH)

In the previous game, after a confident start by CSK, Washington Sundar dismissed opener Robin Uthappa to give Sunrisers Hyderabad the breakthrough they needed. He also brought an end to a crucial second-wicket partnership of 62 runs between Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali and remained the most economical bowler of the match. He remains the key all-rounder for SRH as they play Gujarat Titans next.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: T Natarajan (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a commendable bowling performance against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday and T. Natarajan was among the top bowlers for the side. He picked up two important wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube in his four overs and conceded 30 runs. T Natarajan will be crucial for SRH against the in-form batting line-up of Gujarat Titans.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was equally commendable while batting against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday. Abhishek Sharma’s clinical performance accompanied by captain Kane Williamson gave SRH the start they wanted. Sharma stood tall against CSK bowlers and scored 75 runs off 50 balls to have a perfect start while chasing 155 runs. He will be an important asset for SRH as they play Gujarat Titan on Monday.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shubman Gill (GT)

One of the best batting performances of the IPL 2022 was by Shubman Gill for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. While chasing 190 runs, Shubman smacked 96 off 59 balls, too close, yet too far from his maiden IPL hundred. But he laid the foundation for what turned out to be a thrilling win for his side. He undoubtedly remains our favourite for the next match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

SRH vs GT Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan (GT)

The Afghani cricket sensation, Rashid Khan was the most economical bowler for Gujarat Titans in their previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). His impressive spell of 4 overs for three wickets and 22 runs was a treat to watch. Rashid Khan is one of the promising players in the Gujarat Titans squad and is surely a player to watch out for in the game against SRH, his former IPL team on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2022 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).