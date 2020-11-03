Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final league game of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 3, 2020 (Tuesday). David Warner’s team are looking to make it to the playoffs and a win will guarantee that. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of SRH vs MI IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below for more details. SRH vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently fifth in the Indian Premier League 2020 table but a win against Mumbai Indians will move them up to third and will book their place in the playoffs. However, a defeat will see them being knocked out of the competition. Meanwhile, the record champions have confirmed themselves as table toppers and might look at this game to try out some new changes. SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 56 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Mumbai Indians in Last Ditch Effort to Qualify for Playoffs.

SRH vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 56 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live action of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. Son fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 56 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SRH vs MI match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).