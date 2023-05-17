In match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on May 18, 2023, Thursday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. Having mentioned the playoffs, let us look at how the two teams fare before the match starts. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, their IPL 2023 campaign is over and for them, the upcoming match is inconsequential. However, with some more games to be played, the Hyderabad team is here to spoil the party for others as they look to ruin the chances for other teams to qualify for the playoffs. IPL 2023: LSG's Mohsin Khan Dedicates His Performance to His Father Who Was in ICU, Says 'I Played For Him'.

Sitting in the ninth place with eight points in hand after recording four wins and losses, Hyderabad in their next game will try to secure a win as they look to end their campaign on a positive note. For Sunrisers Hyderbad, their previous clash ended in a defeat as Gujarat beat them to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs for the second-time in a row.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, their IPL 2023 campaign is still alive. Sitting in fifth place with 12 points in hand after registering six wins and six losses, RCB will have to win all of their remaining games and hope the results of other matches go in their ways in order to qualify for the playoffs. The Faf Du Plessis-led side recently recorded their sixth win of the season when they beat 2022 IPL finalists Rajasthan Royals (RR).

RCB rode on Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell’s match-turning fifties to post a challenging total of 171. When it came down to defending 172, RCB bowlers produced amazing display to bundle out RR for just 59 runs. Having defeated Rajasthan in their previous game, RCB look confident and defeating them would be an uphill task for SRH in the next game.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

22 matches have been played between Hyderabad and Bangalore with Hyderabad dominating the matches with 12 wins and Bangalore winning on nine occasions while one match ended in a no-result. IPL 2023: Ian Bishop Commends Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohammed Shami, Says’ He Is an Outstanding Bowler’.

SRH vs RCB Match Number 65 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Glenn Phillips (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Faf Du Plessis (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

SRH vs RCB Match Number 65 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Glenn Phillips vs Wanindu Hasaranga and Virat Kohli vs Marco Jansen are two key mini battles to watch out for.

SRH vs RCB Match Number 65 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad on May 18 (Thursday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

SRH vs RCB Match Number 65 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the SRH vs RCB Match Number 65 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the SRH vs RCB Match Number 65 in India. Ravi Bishnoi Completes 50 Wickets in IPL Career, Achieves Feat During LSG vs MI 2023 Clash.

SRH vs RCB Match Number 64 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan and Fazalhaq Farooqi/Marco Jansen

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).