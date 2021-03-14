England Legends are up against Sri Lanka Legends in the super Sunday clash of Road Safety World Series 2021. The encounter takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Both teams have been phenomenal in the tournament and would like to get another win under their belt. While Sri Lanka are second in the team standings with four victories in five encounters, England Legends hold third place with three wins in three matches. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the SL vs ENG match. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Shine As India Legends Beat South Africa Legends by 56 Runs in Road Safety World Series 2021 (Watch Highlights).

Sri Lanka haven’t done much wrong this season and would be confident ahead of this fixture. Skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga have been phenomenal with the bat, whereas Nuwan Kulasekara and Rangana Herath have impressed in the bowling department. On the other hand, England are coming off a defeat against South Africa Legends and would like to get back to winning ways. Without further delay, let’s look at the streaming and other details of the encounter.

When is Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends clash in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 14, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends on TV.

How to Watch Sri Lanka Legends vs England legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream. The live commentary of the match will be available on Voot's official YouTube Channel.

SL vs ENG Live Commentary:

Squads

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Malinda Warnapura, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chamara Silva, Farveez Maharoof, Russel Arnold, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Thilan Thushara, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard, Usman Afzaal, Sajid Mahmood, Jonathan Trott

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).