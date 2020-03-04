Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 1st T20I: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for SL vs WI Match From Pallekele

Sri Lankan Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sri Lanka will lock horns with West Indies in the first clash of the two-match T20I series. SL vs WI 1st T20I will be played on March 4 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The home side was dominant in the three-match ODI series and whitewashed the Caribbean team 3-0. Well, they would like to extend their good run in the shortest format of the game and will to clinch the T20I series too. However, the Men in Maroon are the defending World T20 Champions and are very well able to make a thumping comeback. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live scorecard details and ball-to-ball update of SL vs WI match. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga, who is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is, has to lead his troop from the front in order to guide them over the line. Other than him, the likes of Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera will have to handle the mantle with the willow in hand.

For West Indies, the return of Andre Russell and Shimron Hetmyer will give a huge boost to the visitors. Also, players like skipper Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons are the veterans of this version of the game and will look to guide their side to win. You can click here to get the direct link of scorecard of Sri Lanka vs West Indies match.

Well, predicting the favourites of the match is certainly not an easy job. However, West Indies seem to be the stronger side on paper and with so many big names, they could well make a brilliant comeback. However, Sri Lanka are coming fresh from a ODI-series victory and will not want to disappoint their home crowd in T20Is too.