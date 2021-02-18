Steve Smith who played for the Rajasthan Royals in the last season, will now be donning the colours of the Delhi Capitals. The IPL 2021 player auctions are currently underway in Chennai. As soon as the name of Steve Smith was announced, Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore was the first one to bid for the Australian. Delhi Capitals joined the bandwagon and also bid for the Smith. A few seconds later the hammer went down and the Australian was bagged by Delhi Capitals. No sooner this happened, the fans said getting Smith did not make sense. IPL 2021 Player Auction Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of Indian Premier League 14 Bidding Event on Star Sports and Hotstar.

A few fans said that the Australian might just end up warming the bench as they already have a good top-order batsman. Smith was released by the Rajasthan Royals after they had a bad season in the IPL 2020. The team ended up being at the bottom of the table. Thus before the auctions, they released Smith.

Now, let's have a look at the reactions from the fans below:

YES! STEVE SMITH! Even though we have no need of a top order batsman. Come home, my son, all is forgiven. #IPLAuction2021 — Anubhav Sachdeva (@truelfcred) February 18, 2021

Another one

where are delhi gonna play steve smith? makes 0 sense. #IPLAuction — Juggy. (@PindPandori) February 18, 2021

Steve Smith

Delhi Capitals bhi Steve Smith ka wahi haal karegi jo MI ne Chris Lynn ke saath kiya! Warm the bench...#IPLAuction — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 18, 2021

We didn’t need you

Delhi Capitals 🤔 You didn't need Steve Smith , did you ? But okay , fringe player #IPLAuction2021 — sidheswar sahoo (@sidheswarcasm) February 18, 2021

A few players including Jason Roy have gone unsold. Glenn Maxwell will now be donning the colours of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

