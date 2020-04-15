Steve Smith’s Pet Dog Passes Away, Australian Batsman Bids Emotional Farewell to Charlie With Instagram Post

Steve Smith and His Pet Dog Charlie (Photo Credits: Instagram/@SteveSmith)

Steve Smith’s pet dog has passed away. The former Australian captain, in an emotional message on his Instagram page, announced the death of his pet dog Charlie on Wednesday. “I miss you already little man,” the 30-year-old wrote in his post. Smith has been one of the proudest father to a pet dog in the cricketing universe and had often shared pictures of himself and his wife Dani Willis spending some lovely time with the pet in their leisure time. With most sporting events either suspended or cancelled, sportspersons have been confined to their homes and have been wiling their time by engaging with fans on social media and playing with their pets. Doggos of Cricket! From Steve Smith Holding Cute Puppy to Dog Running Across the Cricket Field, ICC Shares Fun Thread Depicting Love Between Dogs and Cricketers.

“Very sad to say goodbye to our little family member,” Smith wrote in an emotional post on social media. “Charlie was so loving, loyal and just an all-round legend. I miss you already a little man. Rest In Peace,” he added. From MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, 5 Star Cricketers Who Also Happen to Be Most Amazing Dog Parents!

Smith often shared videos and pictures of him playing with Charlie and also called the pet his best friends. Take a look at some pictures of Smith and his pet Charlie enjoying each other's company.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old was last seen in action during the Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI match which Australia won by 71 runs before the three-match ODI series was suspended due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith had started the Australian summer quite well with his exploits in the Ashes against England where he mashed several records and hit three centuries. The right-handed batsman followed it with a successful series against Pakistan and New Zealand at home.