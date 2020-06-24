One of the very best bowlers of his generation, Stuart Broad celebrates his 34th birthday on June 24, 2020 (Wednesday). The England cricketer currently plays for the national team in the Test format but has captained his country in T20Is and One Day internationals as well. The speedster is the son of former England batsman, Chris Broad, and is one of the highest wicket-taker for his country in all the three formats of the game. Stuart Broad Resumes Training at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground After Relaxation in COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions (Watch Video).

Born in Nottingham England, Stuart Broad began his playing career at Leicestershire and made his debut for them before his 18th birthday. Broad made his debut for England in an ODI game against Pakistan and the following year made his Test debut as well against Sri Lanka. The speedster is an aggressive bowler with an ability to produce bounce from even the flattest surfaces. So on his birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Lesser-Known Facts About Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad is the son of former English cricket and now ICC match referee Chris Broad.

Just like his father, Broad started his playing career as an opening batsman.

During his youth days, Broad played field hockey as a goalkeeper and had trailed with England national field hockey team.

Stuart Broad is the second-highest wicket-taker for England in Test Cricket behind James Anderson.

He is the highest wicket-taker for England in Twenty20 Internationals

Stuart Broad is an avid football fan and supports Nottingham Forest FC.

In 2016, Broad was appointed as Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to cricket.

Broad is one of only seven players to have the distinction of entering the honours board at Lord’s in both batting and bowling.

