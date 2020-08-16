Suresh Raina in Team India Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket. The veteran India and CSK batsman announced his decision to quit all international formats through an Instagram post on August 15, 2020 (Saturday). Raina’s retirement announcement came just moments after MS Dhoni announced his decision to retire from international cricket. “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India,” Raina wrote on Instagram. Tributes and congratulatory messages have poured in huge numbers after Raina announced his decision. Many fans are also searching for Suresh Raina pics, Suresh Raina in Team India Jersey, Suresh Raina in Team India Jersey HD Images, Suresh Raina HD Images, Suresh Raina Wallpapers, Suresh Raina Indian Cricket Team Pictures, Suresh Raina Free Wallpapers, etc. MS Dhoni in Team India Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Farewell Greetings, Dhoni HD Photos and Positive Messages to Share Online As MSD Announces Retirement.

Raina, who made his India debut in 2005, played 226 ODIs, 78 T20Is and 18 Test matches for the India national team. He scored 5615 ODI runs, 1605 runs in T20Is and 768 runs in Test matches. Raina was the first Indian cricketer to score a century in all three forms of cricket and has seven international hundreds and 48 half-centuries to his name. He was thorough match-winner for the national team and gave his all in blue colours. Apart from his destructive batting, Raina was also a gun fielder and a handy spinner. He ends his international journey with 62 international wickets and 167 catches. Here you can download all Suresh Raina HD Images, Wallpapers and Suresh Raina pictures in Team India Jersey. CSK Post Glimpse of MS and Suresh Raina’s Bromance After the Duo Announced Retirement on Same Day! Watch Cute Friendship Thala and Chinna Thala Share in This Video.

Suresh Raina in Team India Jersey

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: File Image)

Suresh Raina HD Wallpaper

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: File Image)

Suresh Raina HD Image in Team India Jersey

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: File Image)

Suresh Raina HD Image for Background Cover

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: File Image)

Suresh Raina Team India Jersey HD Image

Suresh Raina Photo Credits: File Image)

Suresh Raina Celebrating HD Wallpaper

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: File Image)

While fans will certainly miss seeing Raina in India colours, they will certainly enjoy watching him light up the IPL. He is Mr IPL to the world, a nickname given to him for his sheer consistency and match-winning scores for the Chennai Super Kings with whom he has been part of three IPL title-winning seasons. Raina is lovingly called ‘Chinna Thala’ by the CSK fans, who will hope he can lead them to another IPL trophy this season which will be played in UAE. Here’s hoping we see more years of Suresh Raina in Yellow Jersey, now that the journey is blue has drawn curtains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).