Suresh Raina Talks About a South Indian Food That Gives him Baby Sleep, CSK Batsman Spills Beans on What Other Things he Likes About Chennai (Watch Video)

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: IANS)

Suresh Raina is one of the batsmen who has played for Chennai Super Kings for a long time now. Even the people of Chennai address him with the name of 'Chinna Thalla'. Needless to say with such adulation, Raina is quite attached to the city and even the fans have accepted the CSK batsman as a part of Chennai. Now during a live chat with the fans, Raina spilt the beans on what he likes about the city and his favourite cosine that gives him a baby sleep. While speaking about his favourite South Indian cuisine Raina said that rasam rice and curd rice is his favourite and this brings him baby sleep. After Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina Gets Hair Cut From His Wife Priyanka Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

He also spoke about how the legends from Chennai including Krishnamachari Srikkanth have supported the team for a long time. The official handle of the Chennai Super Kings shared the video on their social media pages. Check it out below:

Munbe Vaa, why @Suriya_offl is his favourite actor, a cute rendition of Inkem Inkem, sleeping like a baby after Rasam Rice & Curd Rice and the priceless look on his face when he sees his car! #ChinnaThala @ImRaina #AnbuDenLions @RuphaRamani 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/Wl4JHCY2TI — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 15, 2020

Suresh Raina had played for Chennai Super Kings since its inception to 2015. When Chennai Super Kings faced a two-year ban due to spot-fixing, the let-hander featured in the Gujarat Lions’ side from 2016-2017. He was the captain of the side. In fact, he was one of the first members to reach the Chennai Super Kings’ pre-season camp this year. But with the menace of the coronavirus, not only the practice session but also the IPL 2020 has been called off for an indefinite period of time. The IPL 2020 was about to start on March 29, 2020, but with the 21-day lockdown, it had been postponed to April 15, 2020. However, with the increasing number of cases, the lockdown has been extended further by 14 days.