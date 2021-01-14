Ahead of the fourth and deciding Test match against Australia, Team India was engaged in a 'unique' fielding drill at the Gabba. In a video shared by Indian Cricket Team's official Instagram page, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and others were seen polishing their fielding skills in an unseen way. Players had to run at the other end after taking a couple of catches. It's evident that the exercise was organized to enhance the players' agility ahead of the crucial game. However, the management needs to ensure that no player gets hurt during training as Team India is already reeling with injury woes. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Preview.

As many as five Indian players namely Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, and Umesh Yadav have been ruled out of the Test series due to injuries. Adding on the misery, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant's participation is also under the scanner. Hence, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the visitors have been reduced to a second-string team and would take the field as underdogs. Nevertheless, Ajinkya Rahane's troop has shown great character in the tour and would be backing themselves to upset the Aussies. Meanwhile, let's look at Team India's unique' fielding drill. Australia's Incredible Record at "Fortress" Gabba a Worry for India.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Meanwhile, Australia would be gutted with the historic draw in the third game and must be raring for redemption. Notably, they haven't lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988 and are expected to maintain their streak against a depleted Indian team. However, Tim Paine's men have been dented with an injury as opener Will Pucovski has been ruled out of the fixture with a shoulder niggle. Marcus Harris is likely to replace him in the playing XI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).