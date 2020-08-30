Sunrisers Hyderabad brings in David Warner as the captain for the IPL 2020 after Kane Williamson handled the reins of the Orange Army for IPL 2020. They were the least active team during the auctions as they didn’t want too many players and have a fixed slot for everyone. However, towards the end of the auction, they did buy a few players like Priyam Garg, Virat Singh and others. The team had ended up being on number four of the IPL 2019 points table. Now, ahead of the IPL 2020, let’s have a look at the SWOT analysis of the team below: SRH Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Led by David Warner for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Strengths:

David Warner makes a comeback as the captain and the team has even won a title in 2016 under his captaincy. Also, Warner is known for his explosive innings at the top order alongside England’s Jonny Bairstow. Warner even went on to become the highest scorer of the tournament with 692 runs from 12 matches. The Australian had scored eight half-centuries and a hundred. He batted with an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 143.86. Jonny Bairstow, on the other hand, smashed 445 runs from 10 games. With players like Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey, their batting order looks extremely sorted.

Weakness:

Coming to the pacers, they do have Bhuvneshwar Kumar as their bowler but has been dealing with fitness issues. He played his last ODI in August 2019 against West Indies. Also, Siddharth Kaul has been leaking runs in the crucial moments. The team had to bear the brunt of leaking runs during IPL 2018 finals where he conceded 43 runs from three overs. Also, the team lacks a good all-rounder and their middle order looks quite weak.

Opportunities:

The team has picked up players like Virat Singh and Priyam Garg who have a great opportunity to exhibit their play. Also, Virat Singh's strike rate in the domestic T20 matches is quite exceptional. He has scored 1552 runs from 56 games with a strike rate of 124.45.

Threats:

The team lacks decent all-rounder as they left out Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan. Priyam Garg and Virat Singh are lack IPL experience. Vijay Shankar who made way into the World Cup in place of Ambati Rayudu is out of form. There is no backup for Afghani spinner Rashid Khan. They do have Shahbaz Nadeem, but he isn't aT20 bowler. So the team relies heavily on the services of Rashid Khan.

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020. The players and the fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament to begin soon as this would be the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic that the Indian players will be seen in action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).