One of the best wrestlers to have ever stepped onto the ring, The Undertaker announced his retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The American wrestler entertained his fans for more than three decades and his record is nothing less than sensational. As the news of Undertaker’s retirement broke to the fans, they paid tribute to the wrestling legend on social media. On the occasion, the official Twitter account of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians shared a picture in which their captain Rohit Sharma can be seen posing with the World Heavyweight Champion Belt. The Undertaker Announces Retirement From WWE, Says ‘There’s Nothing Left for Me to Conquer or Accomplish.’

“30 legendary years. #ThankYouTaker#OneFamily @WWE @undertaker @ImRo45,” wrote MI while sharing the picture on the micro-blogging website. To jog up your memory, the customized belt was gifted by another WWE star Triple H when Mumbai Indians lifted their title in 2017. Well, one thing is certain that there are many WWE fans in the Mumbai Indians camp and hence, the official Twitter handle of the team didn’t let go of the opportunity of thanking the WWE star. Meanwhile, have a look at the post. The Undertaker Announces Retirement: Relive The Deadman's Best Matches and Grand Entrances in WWE (Watch Videos).

View Post:

The Undertaker broke the news to the fans in the last episode of the legendary wrestler’s docuseries ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride.’ ‘I’m at a point that this time the cowboy really rides away,’ said the 55-year-old. He revealed that he is satisfied with his career and is not willing to step onto the ring ever again. His last fight was against AJ Styles in which he emerged victorious.

