The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 witnessed another close encounter as 24 matches have been completed now. The race for the last four is now heating up with all ten teams in the fray. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule, RCB vs CSK highlights and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table update. Here's Why Harshal Patel Was Disallowed From Completing Last Over in First Innings of RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for April 18

After the Southern Derby between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, it is time for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The SRH vs MI match takes place at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Highlights

It was a high-scoring game with Chennai Super Kings prevailing by just eight runs. Set mammoth 227 runs to win, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed 218/8 in the allotted 20 overs. Captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored 62 (33 balls) and 76 (36 balls) respectively but that wasn’t enough to take RCB home. RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Runs Galore at Chinnaswamy As Chennai Super Kings Win Thriller.

IPL 2023 Points Table

By virtue of this win, Chennai Super Kings move to third place on the IPL 2023 points table which is dominated by Rajasthan Royals. RCB, meanwhile, are in seventh place on the team standings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2023 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).