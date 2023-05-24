Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. And now three teams- Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat- will battle it out for the remaining spot in the grand finale. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and highlights of GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1. MS Dhoni Successfully Plots for Hardik Pandya’s Dismissal During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 (Watch Video)

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 24

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians face-off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator match. The winner of this match will take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2. The LSG vs MI Eliminator takes place at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai and has a start time of 07:30 pm IST. 'Loyalty and Respect…' Fan Questions Robin Uthappa Over His Lack of Support for KKR After He Shares Pic While Cheering for CSK in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, Former Cricketer Responds.

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Highlights

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 1. And qualified for the final for the record tenth time. Set a target of 173 runs, Gujarat Titans managed only 157 runs in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 60 off 44 balls to guide CSK to a decent total. Ravindra Jadeja and Mahesh Theekshana shared four wickets between them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2023 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).