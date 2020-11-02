Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 60 runs in the second encounter on Sunday to eliminate Steve Smith-led side from the IPL 2020 playoffs race. With this win, KKR stays in contention along with Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad for remaining three places in the IPL 2020 playoffs. While Mumbai Indians have already qualified for IPL 2020 playoffs, Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab apart from Royals are out of IPL 2020 playoffs contention. KKR vs RR Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Pat Cummins Registers Best Figures as Kolkata Knight Riders Eliminate Rajasthan Royals From Playoffs Race.

Captain Eoin Morgan set the tone for Knight Riders with a valuable 35-ball 68-run knock. Morgan’s innings meant KKR could score massive 191. After Morgan, it was Pat Cummins who made things miserable for Royals. Cummins picked four wickets out fo first five to fell and helped KKR take control in a must-win game. Apparently, both Morgan and Cummins were praised heavily by fans on social media. Check out some of the reaction we found on Twitter. Dinesh Karthik Catch Video to Dismiss Ben Stokes is Going Viral, Twitterati Lavish Praise on KKR Wicketkeeper.

Terrific Duo

Led From the Front

Strong performance from #kkr led by Eoin Morgan. #RRvsKKR They needed a special effort to stop the #RR flow. They did well collectively tonight @KKRiders — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) November 1, 2020

New Captain Cool?

Eoin Morgan is one cool bloke. When @mmbangwa asked @Eoin16 if he will watch the next 2 games, Eoin replied, “Yes I will watch provided it doesn’t come in the way of my family time or golf.” @KKRiders #KKRvRR #IPL2020 — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) November 1, 2020

Up There, Among the Best

If there is a captain that goes on the ranks of Steve Waugh, Greame Smith, Ponting, Ganguly, and Dhoni, it should be Eoin Morgan!! A great Leader!!! — Chenbhaga Ram (@Chenbha_16) November 1, 2020

Worthwhile!

Appreciate it!

Team Effort

Moragn's captain knock 68*(35) Pat Cummins's best spell in IPL 34/4 Stunning catch from DK#Kkr's hope alive for Playoffs !#KKRvRR #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/CRpicl4yUy — Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) November 1, 2020

It was a do or die situation for both the sides and now KKR stay alive in IPL 2020. They moves to fourth spot for now on the IPL 2020 points table. If Mumbai Indians defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, KKR will then qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs irrespective of the DC vs RCB match result.

