Ben Stokes at the top of the batting order has bene a revelation for Rajasthan Royals (RR). Against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in a must-win game, Stokes started positively. However, it was Dinesh Karthik who brought his downfall. The KKR wicketkeeper took a sensational catch behind the wickets to dismiss dangerous Stokes. The left-hander managed only 18 runs off 11 balls and smashes two fours and a six during his short stay before he was sent back to the hutch. KKR vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2020.

Karthik caught Stokes off Pat Cummins when the pacer found an outside edge. The ball, at first, appeared to be traveling wide enough of Karthik. But the wicketkeeper dived full length and caught it with his left hand to complete a stunning effort. The catch, apparently, become a trending topic on social media and the video went viral as well.

That Catch by DK!

Cricket is the most individual of all team sports and yet again @patcummins30 has proved it tonight not to ever forget that stunner from @DineshKarthik — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 1, 2020

Unbelievable!

What a Catch!

Yeah!

Could imagine Ravi Shastri going ‘Dinesh Karthik, you beauty’ as he grabbed that stunner to dismiss Ben Stokes. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) November 1, 2020

From Nowhere...

Dinesh Karthik can do this!!!! When you feel he is down, he does something extraordinary. Saha, Healy, Knott... even Tallon would be proud of that catch. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) November 1, 2020

Curtains for RR?

Dinesh Karthik not only took this incredible Catch but also took RR's Chances of Going into playoffs — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) November 1, 2020

Earlier, Eoin Morgan’s 35-ball 68 powered Knight Riders to a mammoth total of 191 for seven. In response, Royals got off to a worst possible start and half the side inside first five overs. Out of the five wickets to fell, Pat Cummins picked four.

